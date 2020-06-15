518 110th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Turnkey Furnished, DEC 2019 BRAND NEW custom built pool home 0.5 miles to the beach!



Quality workmanship, furnishings and accessories await you and yours; all situated on an oversized double lot a half mile to Delnor Wiggins Pass Beach. This luxury home features an open great room design with volume tray ceilings, 18" tile floors, modern bathrooms, kitchen & appliances all adorned with quality custom counters & cabinets, the bedrooms feature flat screen TV's, walk-in closets, internet and WIFI throughout and an oversized screened lanai offering a 24 foot heated pool.



Close by you will find The Mercato' – an outstanding pedestrian-friendly lifestyle center with a dozen diverse eateries among them The Capital Grille, BRAVO!, McCormick & Schmick's and a luxury Eat-In cinema – The Silverspot. A scenic walk and jogging path is just a few steps away and is your gateway to the beach. Just a short walk/bike/drive and you're at Delnor-Wiggins State Park…voted as one of Florida's finest beaches. Collier County's Boat Launches, Pelican Bay Community Sports Park, The Philharmonic all just a short drive. Come be one of the first to enjoy this 4 Star Naples Vacation Home today! Call today for your private showing.



Shane & Nancy Brown

Starlink Realty

239-272-5862