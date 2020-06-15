All apartments in Naples Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

518 110th Ave N

518 110th Avenue North · (239) 592-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

518 110th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Turnkey Furnished, DEC 2019 BRAND NEW custom built pool home 0.5 miles to the beach!

Quality workmanship, furnishings and accessories await you and yours; all situated on an oversized double lot a half mile to Delnor Wiggins Pass Beach. This luxury home features an open great room design with volume tray ceilings, 18" tile floors, modern bathrooms, kitchen & appliances all adorned with quality custom counters & cabinets, the bedrooms feature flat screen TV's, walk-in closets, internet and WIFI throughout and an oversized screened lanai offering a 24 foot heated pool.

Close by you will find The Mercato' – an outstanding pedestrian-friendly lifestyle center with a dozen diverse eateries among them The Capital Grille, BRAVO!, McCormick & Schmick's and a luxury Eat-In cinema – The Silverspot. A scenic walk and jogging path is just a few steps away and is your gateway to the beach. Just a short walk/bike/drive and you're at Delnor-Wiggins State Park…voted as one of Florida's finest beaches. Collier County's Boat Launches, Pelican Bay Community Sports Park, The Philharmonic all just a short drive. Come be one of the first to enjoy this 4 Star Naples Vacation Home today! Call today for your private showing.

Shane & Nancy Brown
Starlink Realty
239-272-5862

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 110th Ave N have any available units?
518 110th Ave N has a unit available for $9,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 110th Ave N have?
Some of 518 110th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 110th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
518 110th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 110th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 518 110th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 518 110th Ave N offer parking?
No, 518 110th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 518 110th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 110th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 110th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 518 110th Ave N has a pool.
Does 518 110th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 518 110th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 518 110th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 110th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 110th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 110th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
