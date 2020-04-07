All apartments in Naples Park
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

731 104th AVE N

731 104th Avenue North · (239) 249-4476
Location

731 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Newly renovated beach house with amazing beach decor. Just 6 min from one of the best beaches in the world.
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a solar heated pool, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite, stainless and tiled floors. King in Master, Queen in 2nd bedroom and two pull-out couches in living rooms give you many options for your vacation. Just minutes away from the Mercato, fine dining restaurants, shopping, theaters and more! Everything you need for a relaxing getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 104th AVE N have any available units?
731 104th AVE N has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 731 104th AVE N have?
Some of 731 104th AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 104th AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
731 104th AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 104th AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 731 104th AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 731 104th AVE N offer parking?
No, 731 104th AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 731 104th AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 104th AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 104th AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 731 104th AVE N has a pool.
Does 731 104th AVE N have accessible units?
No, 731 104th AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 731 104th AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 104th AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 731 104th AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 104th AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
