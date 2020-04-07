731 104th AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Newly renovated beach house with amazing beach decor. Just 6 min from one of the best beaches in the world.

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a solar heated pool, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite, stainless and tiled floors. King in Master, Queen in 2nd bedroom and two pull-out couches in living rooms give you many options for your vacation. Just minutes away from the Mercato, fine dining restaurants, shopping, theaters and more! Everything you need for a relaxing getaway!