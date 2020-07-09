All apartments in Middleburg
Find more places like 4849 Kalmia Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middleburg, FL
/
4849 Kalmia Cir
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

4849 Kalmia Cir

4849 Kalmia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4849 Kalmia Circle, Middleburg, FL 32068

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Peaceful and Large lot - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile home in Middleburg. Nice quiet street and beautiful lot over an acre. Call today for your showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5053731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 Kalmia Cir have any available units?
4849 Kalmia Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleburg, FL.
Is 4849 Kalmia Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4849 Kalmia Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 Kalmia Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4849 Kalmia Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4849 Kalmia Cir offer parking?
No, 4849 Kalmia Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4849 Kalmia Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4849 Kalmia Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 Kalmia Cir have a pool?
No, 4849 Kalmia Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4849 Kalmia Cir have accessible units?
No, 4849 Kalmia Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 Kalmia Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4849 Kalmia Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4849 Kalmia Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4849 Kalmia Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLStarke, FL
Fruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FLVillano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLKingsland, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida