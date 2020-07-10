/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8820 NW 155th Ter
8820 NW 155th Ter, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Gorgeous, like new, with MANY UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with pool & jacuzzi.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14949 NW 92nd Ave
14949 Northwest 92nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous one-story home located in Genesis Garden community. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, ceramic floors throughout, with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7400 Miami Lakes Dr
7400 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer, and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex very close to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
16620 NW 72nd Ct
16620 Northwest 72nd Court, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NICE CORNER 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATHROOMS AT MIAMI LAKES. OPEN KITCHEN, FAMILY, PATIO. AMPLE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET, ROMAN TUN W/SEPARATE SHOWER. 2 PARKING SPACES AT FRONT, WASHER & DRYER IN THE PROPERTY.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Lakes Town Center
15515 N Miami Lakeway N
15515 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled Beautiful 2 room, 1 bath very nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances great location schools, supermarkets, plaza, perfect for a family
Results within 1 mile of Miami Lakes
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
194 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7205 NW 173rd Dr
7205 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
904 sqft
No Showings until July 1 - Tenant Occupied DO Not Disturb. Beautiful 2/2 in Bonita Golf View. Community offers clubhouse, pool and park with beautiful green space. Spacious unit with bright kitchen, spacious master with updated master bath.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2860 W 80 ST
2860 West 80th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
FIRST FLOOR TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS. PATIO ON THE BACK AND NICE LAYOUT , WAsher and Dryer inside the unit Small pet ok EASY TO SHOW TENANT OCCUPIED. 2 cars assigned parking . Additional should use street parking .
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
18027 NW 74th Path
18027 Northwest 74th Path, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Excellent Condition! Ready to move!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3501 W 86th Ter
3501 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 4beds/3.5 baths , 2 story, one bed on the first floor, 2 car garage , SS appliances , fenced, lake view.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10428 W 32nd Ln
10428 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
New Corner Unit Townhome in lovely Aquabella development. 4 Bedroom with tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, fenced backyard. Resort style clubhouse. Association maintains the outside including backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7562 NW 176th Ter
7562 Northwest 176th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Back on the Market!! Rarely available 3 bed 2 bath SINGLE STORY corner townhome in Lilandia Estates. Spacious corner unit is tiled throughout and has a split bedroom floor plan, ample garden/patio & single car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7070 NW 177th St
7070 Northwest 177th Street, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect Townhouse in Shoma Homes of Country Club for Rent! 3 Beds / 2 Baths. Tile and wood flooring. Open kitchen layout with custom cabinetry. Quartz countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3518 W 86th Ter
3518 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
NEWER ONE-STORY HOME IN LENNAR’S MODERN BELLAGIO SUB. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS, LIVING/DINING, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM ARE PERFECT FOR A FAMILY. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, QUALITY APPLIANCES. CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL AND GYM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3385 W 91st Ter
3385 West 91st Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Townhouse for Rent in Hialeah, in the desired community Aragon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, private patio, no neighbors in the back.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9263 W 33rd Ln
9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9323 W 33 AVE
9323 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful new Villa with fenced patio, 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Ceramic floors on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and Granit Counter Top.
