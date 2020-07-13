184 Apartments for rent in Miami Lakes, FL with pool

/
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7204 Fairway Dr
7204 Fairway Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 1st floor unit located in Cypress Village in the heart of Miami Lakes, this unit is having Brand New Tile Floors Installed before new tenants move in. The condo features upgraded kitchen , spacious floor plan and fenced in back patio area.
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8820 NW 155th Ter
8820 NW 155th Ter, Miami Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Gorgeous, like new, with MANY UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with pool & jacuzzi.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7400 Miami Lakes Dr
7400 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer, and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex very close to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7480 Miami Lakes Dr
7480 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS IN THE CENTER OF MIAMI LAKES, WITH A SHORT DISTANCE TO PALMETTO EXPRESS WAY. ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH, AND WAKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. REMODELED KITCHEN, AND BATHROOM NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITION, AND APPLIANCES.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7440 Miami Lakes Dr
7440 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Aparment for rent in Miami Lakes. OWNER MOTIVATED!!! Luminous, 1st. floor condo. Master bedroom has its own bath and walk-in-closet. Tile flooring throughout. Great view to the Tenis Court.
1 of 15
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15535 N Miami Lakeway
15535 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO IN THE SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF CELEBRATION POINT. COMPLEX IS IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
13920 Lake Placid Court
13920 Lake Placid Court, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13920 Lake Placid Court Apt #B15, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Miami Lakes Town Center
15515 N Miami Lakeway N
15515 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled Beautiful 2 room, 1 bath very nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances great location schools, supermarkets, plaza, perfect for a family
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
195 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
5 Units Available
Royalton on the Green
17350 NW 68th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,553
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1088 sqft
In the Joella Good Elementary School district and close to shopping and entertainment. Controlled community access, fitness center, swimming pool with deck and business center for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3501 W 86th Ter
3501 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 4beds/3.5 baths , 2 story, one bed on the first floor, 2 car garage , SS appliances , fenced, lake view.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
The Moors
6334 Northwest 170th Lane
6334 Northwest 170th Lane, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1582 sqft
6334 Northwest 170th Lane Apt #0, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
The Moors
6544 Northwest 171st Street
6544 Northwest 171st Street, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1582 sqft
6544 Northwest 171st Street, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9389 W 33rd Ave
9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3244 W 98th Pl
3244 West 98th Place, Hialeah, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
THIS BEAUTIFUL GREENDALE HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES -ONE ON THE GROUND FLOOR AND ONE ON SECOND FLOOR-.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9386 W 32nd Lane
9386 West 32nd Lane, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN GATED COMMUNITY, 3 B / 2½ B/ 2 PARKING SPACES IN FRONT OF THE PROPERTY IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GOOD SCHOOLS AND IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO I-75, TURNPIKE, PALMETTO, AND IMPORTANT MALLS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7070 NW 177th St
7070 Northwest 177th Street, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect Townhouse in Shoma Homes of Country Club for Rent! 3 Beds / 2 Baths. Tile and wood flooring. Open kitchen layout with custom cabinetry. Quartz countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
606 West 81st Street - 1, Unit 222
606 West 81st Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Nice location, close to main highways, schools, restaurants, department stores, shopping centers and more. Pet friendly community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Moors
17034 NW 66th Ct
17034 Northwest 66th Court, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Dream 3/2 villa in The Moors!! Soon to be all renovated. Comfortable size, great layout, high ceilings in social areas, big master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 fantastic patios, good size storage room.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3518 W 86th Ter
3518 West 86th Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
NEWER ONE-STORY HOME IN LENNAR’S MODERN BELLAGIO SUB. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS, LIVING/DINING, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM ARE PERFECT FOR A FAMILY. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, QUALITY APPLIANCES. CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL AND GYM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3385 W 91st Ter
3385 West 91st Terrace, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Townhouse for Rent in Hialeah, in the desired community Aragon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, private patio, no neighbors in the back.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9080 NW 158th St
9080 NW 158th St, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Virtual Tour & Video Tour Available - Lakefront two-story townhome w/ 1 car garage and driveway for extra guest parking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3355 W 93rd Pl
3355 W 93rd Pl, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Almost new in Bonterra. Three bedrooms & 2.5 baths, home features tile floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances and cabinet wood with granite top in the kitchen.
