3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL
Memphis
1 Unit Available
3230 6th Avenue West
3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1072 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available.
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete
Results within 1 mile of Memphis
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
2216 29th Avenue East
2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1395 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVALIABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft.
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
3208 14th Court East
3208 14th Court East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage.
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1533 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Braden River East
26 Units Available
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Braden River East
84 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Sandpoints
1 Unit Available
3607 27th Avenue West
3607 27th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1330 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5324 3rd Avenue West
5324 3rd Avenue West, West Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1740 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
North Park
1 Unit Available
2221 Tally Breeze Way
2221 Tally Breeze Way, Bradenton, FL
4 BED/ 2 BATH GLEN CREEK HOME FOR RENT! COMMUNITY POOL! - Straight forward unfurnished 4 bedroom/2 bath- 2 car garage home located within gated Glen Creek offered for annual lease! This home does participate in section 8 program.
1 Unit Available
6223 Laurel Creek Trail
6223 Laurel Creek Trail, Manatee County, FL
SPACIOUS, HIGH CEILING POOL HOME With VIEWS - Property Id: 266202 LOCATION! IN ELLENTON BY THE OUTLET MALL AND ICE ARENA A SPACIOUS OPEN FEELING WITH HIGH CEILINGS ON BOTH STORIES.
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1602 21st Ave. W
1602 21st Avenue West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
1602 21st Ave.
Samoset
1 Unit Available
2917 RIVER RUN WAY
2917 River Run Way, West Samoset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1478 sqft
Brand new Single Family Home with 2-car -garage, large screened lanai, kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tiles throughout. Close to 75 and minutes to Costco. A must see .....Available July 17, 2020
Ayres Point
1 Unit Available
207 22ND STREET NE
207 22nd Street Northeast, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1414 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home has a nice kitchen with a lot of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It also has a separate laundry room near the car port with the washer and dryer already in place, a fenced back yard and a screened in lanai.
1 Unit Available
5428 Los Robles Court
5428 Los Robles Court, Manatee County, FL
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 Bedroom home in an amenity rich community located in Eave's Bend of Artisan Lakes.
1 Unit Available
6115 25th St E
6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2398 sqft
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage.
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4026 37TH STREET COURT W
4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal.
1 Unit Available
9046 39th Street Circle East
9046 39th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
This house is a must see! Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Creekside Preserve. Upgrades can be found throughout this well maintained home.The spacious entryway leads you to the open plan living area which is great for entertaining family and friends.
