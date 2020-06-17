All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 3230 6th Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, FL
/
3230 6th Avenue West
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

3230 6th Avenue West

3230 6th Avenue West · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL 34221
Memphis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal - Come home to this charming, distinctly Florida neighborhood and pull into the attached garage - inside includes a spacious, well lit living room that leads to the open kitchen with black appliances, including dishwasher, bathrooms with updated finishes, and updated light fixtures throughout the home - move outside to the large back yard with plenty of room for entertaining, play, or lounging, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.
Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 6th Avenue West have any available units?
3230 6th Avenue West has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3230 6th Avenue West have?
Some of 3230 6th Avenue West's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 6th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3230 6th Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 6th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 6th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 3230 6th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 3230 6th Avenue West does offer parking.
Does 3230 6th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 6th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 6th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 3230 6th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 3230 6th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3230 6th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 6th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 6th Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 6th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 6th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3230 6th Avenue West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments with Parking
Memphis Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FL
Palmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity