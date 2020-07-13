Apartment List
/
FL
/
melbourne beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

205 Apartments for rent in Melbourne Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melbourne Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
The River Colony West
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2207 Atlantic Street
2207 Atlantic Street, Melbourne Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
The River Colony West
609 Mango Drive
609 Mango Drive, Melbourne Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
LOVELY, UNIQUE, LARGE POOL HOME IN DESIRABLE MELBOURNE BEACH! POOL AND LAWN CARE SERVICE INCLUDED! 3 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, EAT IN KITCHEN, SCREENED IN PATIO, BIG POOL AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW ROOF AND SOME OF THE APPLIANCES.
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne Beach

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Eighth Avenue
1 8th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2061 sqft
Top Floor Side End Unit Condo in the Heart of Indialantic. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Under Building Parking makes this HUGE condo like a home by the sea with Ocean views..

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2775 S Highway A1a
2775 S Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Lease this Incredible open-water-view home Annual or Short-term. Oceanfront home close to the heart of Melbourne Beach. Metal roof 2019, newer AC , solid block construction on pilings, storm protection, natural light throughout and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
400 Tenth Avenue
400 10th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1596 sqft
Location, location, location! Ride to the beach, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Large corner lot with flexible floor plan. Perfect house if you work from home! Extra clean and very well maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Melbourne Beach
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
65 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
19 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:56pm
3 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
$789
1 Bedroom
$812
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
7 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast
434 Beauregard Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1556 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hedges
2108 Oak St
2108 South Oak Street, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
- Come check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage home located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping of Historic Downtown Melbourne.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bel-aire Palms
3480 FAN PALM BLVD
3480 Fan Palm Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1895 sqft
FAN PALM 3/2 CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING - BEAUTIFUL WOOD FAUX TILE IN LIVING ROOM AND ENTRY AS WELL AS FRESH INTERIOR PAINT INCLUDING GARAGE. .

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7 Cove Road
7 Cove Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1256 sqft
Very well appointed, fully furnished town home located in an amazing ocean to river community on the barrier island in Melbourne Beach. Community amenities include community clubhouse, riverfront fishing pier/dock.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2296 Venetia Place
2296 Venetia Place, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2287 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled very large 2 story townhouse, just steps to the beach, restaurants and shopping. 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage. New carpet throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Melbourne Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Melbourne Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Melbourne Beach 2 BedroomsMelbourne Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMelbourne Beach 3 BedroomsMelbourne Beach Apartments with Balcony
Melbourne Beach Apartments with GarageMelbourne Beach Apartments with ParkingMelbourne Beach Apartments with Pool
Melbourne Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMelbourne Beach Furnished ApartmentsMelbourne Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLMerritt Island, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMicco, FLViera East, FLCocoa Beach, FL
Cape Canaveral, FLCocoa West, FLIndian River Shores, FLGifford, FLVero Beach, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLPort St. John, FLSouth Beach, FLWedgefield, FLBithlo, FLHutchinson Island South, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College