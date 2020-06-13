Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Melbourne Beach, FL with garage

Melbourne Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The River Colony West
1 Unit Available
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2207 Atlantic Street
2207 Atlantic Street, Melbourne Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Romac
1 Unit Available
202 Surf Road
202 Surf Road, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2311 sqft
Short term rental available. Perfectly renovated furnished Coastal pool home with large open floor plan. Home offers every amenity you will need, just bring your personal items and your set to enjoy paradise!All utilities are included.
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne Beach

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2775 S Highway A1a
2775 S Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Lease this Incredible open-water-view home Annual or Short-term. Oceanfront home close to the heart of Melbourne Beach. Metal roof 2019, newer AC , solid block construction on pilings, storm protection, natural light throughout and much more.

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
400 Tenth Avenue
400 10th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1596 sqft
Location, location, location! Ride to the beach, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Large corner lot with flexible floor plan. Perfect house if you work from home! Extra clean and very well maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Melbourne Beach
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
17 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,073
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
150 Sandy Shoes Drive
150 Sandy Shoes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1615 sqft
Short term 3-5 months (3 mo. minimum) $3000 Tenant responsible for all utilities & 12% tax. Long term $2750 tenant responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/electric/cable/internet). Ready and waiting for you is this 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
401 Sea Horse Avenue
401 Sea Horse Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1053 sqft
Beautiful beachside bungalow ready for immediate occupancy. Fully furnished, clean, and crispy! 3/2 with a split floor plan. Boasting a well manicured lawn.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2195 Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2682 sqft
Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
470 Bismarck Way
470 Bismarck Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2030 sqft
PREMIUM BEACHSIDE LOCATION - Close to Eau Gaille causeway and a short walk to the beach! CLEAN, CRISP & MOVE-IN READY Townhome! Located in the coveted GATED community of OCEANSIDE VILLAGE. This 2 story townhome features 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2419 Carriage Court
2419 Carriage Court, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a desirable location! Right across the street from Paradise Beach Park. 2 nice sized bedrooms, each with their own bathroom! Half bath downstairs with a very open floor plan. Tile and wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4030 Wilkes Drive
4030 Wilkes Dr, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1911 sqft
4 Bedrooms or 3 bedroom and an office. 2 Full Bathrooms. 2 car garage. Very nice Neighborhood. Perfect Location Close TO FIT, GRUMMAN, HARRIS, EMBRAER and the 192 Shopping Area.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3955 Almeida Court
3955 Almeida Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
This 2 story unit offers a fully appliance kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of extra cabinet space. Master bedroom is located on the first floor with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3000 Garden
3000 Garden Ter NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
901 sqft
New kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard with chain link fence. Must have good rental history, make 2.5 times the rent.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Almar
1 Unit Available
373 Thomas Barbour Drive
373 Thomas Barbour Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1348 sqft
Nice maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Big family room, living room, dining and eat in kitchen. Single car garage and chain lin fenced back yard. Close to shopping, schools and beaches.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
310 Tortuga Way
310 Tortuga Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3099 sqft
Don't miss this grand home. Over 3,000 sq ft! Brand new granite in kitchen,new wood like tile floors. All rooms are large. 4 big bedrooms plus a loft and a 13 x 13.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4614 Overlook Drive
4614 Overlook Drive, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
672 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome across from the Indian River off US1. Upgraded vinyl ''wood look'' flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2085 Hwy A1a
2085 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2225 sqft
Direct Oceanfront 7th floor Penthouse! Fabulous 9 ft Ceilings! This is The Mediterranean Floor Plan featuring a 37 ft. Balcony with Floor to Ceiling Sliders with access from the Living area and Master Suite. Fully equipped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coquina Palms
1 Unit Available
816 Mimosa Place
816 Mimosa Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1786 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse in Coquina Palms. Interior freshly painted. Corner unit with lots of natural light. Ceramic tile flooring and wood floors throughout. Community pool, close to shopping, beaches, causeway. No commercial trucks allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Loveridge Heights
1 Unit Available
424 Bamboo Lane
424 Bamboo Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE. THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME HAS NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS, NEWER KITCHEN COUNTERS, NEWER PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, LARGE YARD, 1 CAR GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE. WALK TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND RETAIL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Melbourne Beach, FL

Melbourne Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

