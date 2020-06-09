All apartments in Medulla
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 PM

6386 Torrington Circle

6386 Torrington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6386 Torrington Circle, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Chelsea Floorplan: Features:
Wood cabinetry, black Energy-Star kitchen appliances; large upstairs laundry room; two-car attached garage, stone paver driveway,porch/lanai; walk-in closets, tons of storage; deluxe master bath suite & lots more.
The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities in this community include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.

The Chelsea model is the crown jewel of the Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community. The Chelsea is a three bedroom, two and a half bath two-story townhouse. The wide-open downstairs has a large kitchen with bar and a massive living and dining area. The three bedrooms are located upstairs and they all have sizable walk-in closets. The Master Bath is a masterpiece. It includes a double vanity, walk-in closet, large tub and large shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6386 Torrington Circle have any available units?
6386 Torrington Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6386 Torrington Circle have?
Some of 6386 Torrington Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6386 Torrington Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6386 Torrington Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6386 Torrington Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6386 Torrington Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 6386 Torrington Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6386 Torrington Circle offers parking.
Does 6386 Torrington Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6386 Torrington Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6386 Torrington Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6386 Torrington Circle has a pool.
Does 6386 Torrington Circle have accessible units?
No, 6386 Torrington Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6386 Torrington Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6386 Torrington Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6386 Torrington Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6386 Torrington Circle has units with air conditioning.

