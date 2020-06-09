6386 Torrington Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Chelsea Floorplan: Features:

Wood cabinetry, black Energy-Star kitchen appliances; large upstairs laundry room; two-car attached garage, stone paver driveway,porch/lanai; walk-in closets, tons of storage; deluxe master bath suite & lots more.

The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities in this community include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.



The Chelsea model is the crown jewel of the Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community. The Chelsea is a three bedroom, two and a half bath two-story townhouse. The wide-open downstairs has a large kitchen with bar and a massive living and dining area. The three bedrooms are located upstairs and they all have sizable walk-in closets. The Master Bath is a masterpiece. It includes a double vanity, walk-in closet, large tub and large shower.