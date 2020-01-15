6355 Torrington Circle

Amenities

The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Chelsea Oaks is conveniently located half way between Tampa and Orlando with access to the Polk Parkway and I-4. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities at Chelsea Oaks include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.



The Buckingham II model is a gorgeous three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom two-story townhouse in the Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community. The kitchen is spacious, has ample counter space, and has a bar with room for three. Also downstairs is a bonus room that is the perfect size for an office. The three bedrooms are upstairs and all of them have sizable closets. The Master Bathroom includes a double vanity, large shower, and tub.



This townhouse has Noce colored tile in the entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. In the kitchen the cabinets are Mocha and the counter tops are a Plaster Rust laminate. The appliances less than one year old and they are stainless steel. All the appliances are Energy Star.



