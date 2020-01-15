All apartments in Medulla
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

6355 Torrington Circle

6355 Torrington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6355 Torrington Circle, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Built in 2008
The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Chelsea Oaks is conveniently located half way between Tampa and Orlando with access to the Polk Parkway and I-4. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities at Chelsea Oaks include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.

The Buckingham II model is a gorgeous three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom two-story townhouse in the Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community. The kitchen is spacious, has ample counter space, and has a bar with room for three. Also downstairs is a bonus room that is the perfect size for an office. The three bedrooms are upstairs and all of them have sizable closets. The Master Bathroom includes a double vanity, large shower, and tub.

This townhouse has Noce colored tile in the entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. In the kitchen the cabinets are Mocha and the counter tops are a Plaster Rust laminate. The appliances less than one year old and they are stainless steel. All the appliances are Energy Star.

Laundry room, Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Club house
4-unit townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 Torrington Circle have any available units?
6355 Torrington Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6355 Torrington Circle have?
Some of 6355 Torrington Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 Torrington Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Torrington Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Torrington Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6355 Torrington Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 6355 Torrington Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6355 Torrington Circle offers parking.
Does 6355 Torrington Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Torrington Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Torrington Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6355 Torrington Circle has a pool.
Does 6355 Torrington Circle have accessible units?
No, 6355 Torrington Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Torrington Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 Torrington Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 Torrington Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 Torrington Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

