5442 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This STUNNING 3 Bedroom Townhome is a MUST SEE!!!

Your new home features tile throughout downstairs, and fabulous hardwood-style flooring upstairs, and in the bedrooms. You’ll love the HUGE open-concept kitchen- perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, TONS of cabinet space, and not one, but TWO pantry closets make this kitchen one-of-a-kind! Do you have large, oversized furniture? No problem! The living/dining room combo is PERFECT for all of your favorite pieces to come together to make your new home uniquely yours. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, along with full-sized washer/dryer connections in private laundry room. Full bath upstairs with his/her sinks, full vanity, and shower/tub combo. JUST WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THE MASTER BEDROOM! Recessed ceilings, bathroom suite, HUGE walk-in closet, and private screened-in balcony make this room a true sight to behold! You’re going to fall in love at Lunn Landings!



To Apply:



INCOME MUST BE 4X MONTHLY RENT*** ***INCOME AND IDENTITY MUST BE PROVEN WITHIN 24 HOURS OF APPLYING***



Evictions - Any eviction filings within the last 5 years are grounds for automatic denial of application



Moneys Owed to Another Community or Utility Company- Any applicant whose background check shows money(s) owed to another community AND/OR utility company, Landlord may ask that those money(s) be Paid In Full with proof of receipt before lease agreement is offered. In addition, a higher deposit may be required. A rental verification may be required as well.



Open Bankruptcy- In the event of an open bankruptcy, applicant may be asked to pay an additional deposit.



Deposit- Applicant understands and agrees to paying a deposit that is equal to 1 Month's Rent. However, this deposit may be more, depending on results of application. Deposit MUST BE PAID WITHIN 24 HOURS RECEIPT OF APPLICATION APPROVAL, IN CERTIFIED FUNDS (i.e. cashier's check or money order). Once a deposit is PAID, it becomes NONREFUNDABLE if you change your mind. Deposits can be REFUNDABLE after you move out, depending on the condition of the home.



Lease Agreement- VERY IMPORTANT!!!! Your lease agreement will be sent to you after you pay the deposit. You will have 48 HOURS FROM THE TIME THE LEASE IS SENT TO ELECTRONICALLY SIGN AND RETURN YOUR LEASE AGREEMENT OR YOU WILL LOSE YOUR DEPOSIT FUNDS. COOPERATION WITH THIS POLICY IS MANDATORY. Even if you are moving at a much later date, we will enforce this policy.



ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE, EVEN IF YOUR APPLICATION IS DENIED. IN THE RESULT OF A DENIAL OR ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT, YOU WILL BE ISSUED AN ADVERSE ACTION LETTER, WITH A PHONE NUMBER YOU CAN CONTACT TO RETRIEVE YOUR CREDIT REPORT. IN CONCORDANCE WITH Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), 15 U.S.C. § 1681, WE ARE UNABLE TO GIVE OUT ANY INFORMATION REGARDING WHAT IS IN YOUR CREDIT REPORT.