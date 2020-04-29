All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 5113 Harvest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
5113 Harvest Ln
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

5113 Harvest Ln

5113 Harvest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5113 Harvest Lane, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cute 3BR/2BA has ceramic tile throughout and new kitchen cabinets. The front yard and large, fenced backyard have beautiful mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Harvest Ln have any available units?
5113 Harvest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
Is 5113 Harvest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Harvest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Harvest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln offer parking?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have a pool?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have accessible units?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLEagle Lake, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus