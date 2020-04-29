Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 5113 Harvest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
5113 Harvest Ln
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5113 Harvest Ln
5113 Harvest Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5113 Harvest Lane, Medulla, FL 33811
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cute 3BR/2BA has ceramic tile throughout and new kitchen cabinets. The front yard and large, fenced backyard have beautiful mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have any available units?
5113 Harvest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Medulla, FL
.
Is 5113 Harvest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Harvest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Harvest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Medulla
.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln offer parking?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have a pool?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have accessible units?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 Harvest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 Harvest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Plant City, FL
Highland City, FL
Bartow, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Auburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Valrico, FL
Eagle Lake, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Seffner, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Mango, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Haines City, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus