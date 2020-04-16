All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE

2021 Lunn Landings Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2021 Lunn Landings Dr, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home! These townhouses are brand new construction - beautiful upgrades with 10 ft high ceilings on first floor, granite countertops, custom tile master showers, and much more. The small, gated community in southeast Lakeland offers privacy and a home-like atmosphere. Great school districts. This end unit is 2,019 sq. ft. of living space, with all living area, a half bath and a master suite downstairs, 3 more bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and more living space upstairs. Also has 2 screened patios and a 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have any available units?
2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have?
Some of 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLEagle Lake, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus