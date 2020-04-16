2021 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home! These townhouses are brand new construction - beautiful upgrades with 10 ft high ceilings on first floor, granite countertops, custom tile master showers, and much more. The small, gated community in southeast Lakeland offers privacy and a home-like atmosphere. Great school districts. This end unit is 2,019 sq. ft. of living space, with all living area, a half bath and a master suite downstairs, 3 more bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and more living space upstairs. Also has 2 screened patios and a 2-car garage.