All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE

1111 Old South Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1111 Old South Drive, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. - Totally renovated!!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. New flooring, new kitchen cabinets and appliances! Freshly painted! Washer and Dryer hookups. Roof was replaced in 2018. This unit is close to everything. Minutes to Lakeland Village.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 457-2474 or email olds1111@rent.dynasty.com.

(RLNE5225050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have any available units?
1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have?
Some of 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 OLD SOUTH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLCypress Gardens, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLWimauma, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus