Coming available: This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is the left unit of a Duplex located off of Old South Dr and Old Highway 37 near Florida Ave in Lakeland. The unit has its own personal driveway that can accommodate several cars so no fighting for parking. This apartment has newly tiled flooring throughout the main living areas and has been freshly painted. Attached small laundry room in kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. Central AC! Pet friendly! Call today!