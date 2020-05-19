13105 BARNEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very large 4 bedroom 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage/Storage Shed plus additional 16X16 Storage Shed and detached screen enclosed porch home situated on almost 1 acre. Very private but close to State Road 52 and Shadow Ridge Subdivision in West Pasco Florida. Large spacious lot, newer laminate flooring throughout home, refrigerator, range and dishwasher included in the oversized kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room with laundry sink and washer and dryer hook ups. Oversized master bedroom with large master en suite including separate shower, dual walk in closets, spacious garden tub and dual sinks. Spare bedrooms 2 and 3 also very spacious. One detached 1 car garage or it can be used as a storage room, workshop or utility room in addition to another 16 X 16 storage shed in the rear of the property. Detached 12 X 12 screen enclosed porch is great for evening outdoor meals or morning coffee. Plenty of room for additional vehicles, four wheeler's and all the toys. Call for your private showing today!