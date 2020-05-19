All apartments in Meadow Oaks
13105 BARNEY DRIVE
Location

13105 Barney Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Barney Moose

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very large 4 bedroom 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage/Storage Shed plus additional 16X16 Storage Shed and detached screen enclosed porch home situated on almost 1 acre. Very private but close to State Road 52 and Shadow Ridge Subdivision in West Pasco Florida. Large spacious lot, newer laminate flooring throughout home, refrigerator, range and dishwasher included in the oversized kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room with laundry sink and washer and dryer hook ups. Oversized master bedroom with large master en suite including separate shower, dual walk in closets, spacious garden tub and dual sinks. Spare bedrooms 2 and 3 also very spacious. One detached 1 car garage or it can be used as a storage room, workshop or utility room in addition to another 16 X 16 storage shed in the rear of the property. Detached 12 X 12 screen enclosed porch is great for evening outdoor meals or morning coffee. Plenty of room for additional vehicles, four wheeler's and all the toys. Call for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE have any available units?
13105 BARNEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Oaks, FL.
What amenities does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE have?
Some of 13105 BARNEY DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 BARNEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13105 BARNEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 BARNEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13105 BARNEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Oaks.
Does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13105 BARNEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 BARNEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13105 BARNEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13105 BARNEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13105 BARNEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13105 BARNEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13105 BARNEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
