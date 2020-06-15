All apartments in Meadow Oaks
Find more places like 12840 Payne Stewart Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Oaks, FL
/
12840 Payne Stewart Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

12840 Payne Stewart Way

12840 Payne Stewart Way · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Oaks
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12840 Payne Stewart Way, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Meadow Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12840 Payne Stewart Way · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Gorgeous, open and bright 4 bedroom 2 bath home on Meadow Oaks golf course! This gorgeous, scenic gated community in The Reserve in Hudson, is a newer build, built in 2013, completely open floor plan, kitchen overlooks the living room and dining room. The large master bedroom has views of the golf course, large walk in closet and master bathroom with a large soak- in tub, walk in shower and split vanities.

The kitchen has tile, a breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets. With granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Seperate laundry room, complete with full size wash and dryer opens up to the large 2 car garage.

This home backs up to the golf course and has a community pool. You are less than a mile to the Meadow Oaks Country Club. 20 min drive to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and easy access to 589 Suncoast Parkway.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1785984

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5767050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 Payne Stewart Way have any available units?
12840 Payne Stewart Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12840 Payne Stewart Way have?
Some of 12840 Payne Stewart Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12840 Payne Stewart Way currently offering any rent specials?
12840 Payne Stewart Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 Payne Stewart Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12840 Payne Stewart Way is pet friendly.
Does 12840 Payne Stewart Way offer parking?
Yes, 12840 Payne Stewart Way does offer parking.
Does 12840 Payne Stewart Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12840 Payne Stewart Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 Payne Stewart Way have a pool?
Yes, 12840 Payne Stewart Way has a pool.
Does 12840 Payne Stewart Way have accessible units?
Yes, 12840 Payne Stewart Way has accessible units.
Does 12840 Payne Stewart Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12840 Payne Stewart Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12840 Payne Stewart Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12840 Payne Stewart Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12840 Payne Stewart Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Oaks 3 BedroomsMeadow Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Oaks Apartments with ParkingMeadow Oaks Apartments with Pool
Meadow Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity