12840 Payne Stewart Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Gorgeous, open and bright 4 bedroom 2 bath home on Meadow Oaks golf course! This gorgeous, scenic gated community in The Reserve in Hudson, is a newer build, built in 2013, completely open floor plan, kitchen overlooks the living room and dining room. The large master bedroom has views of the golf course, large walk in closet and master bathroom with a large soak- in tub, walk in shower and split vanities.



The kitchen has tile, a breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets. With granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Seperate laundry room, complete with full size wash and dryer opens up to the large 2 car garage.



This home backs up to the golf course and has a community pool. You are less than a mile to the Meadow Oaks Country Club. 20 min drive to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and easy access to 589 Suncoast Parkway.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1785984



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



