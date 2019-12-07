12637 Blue Pine Cir

Amenities

Look no more! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is what you are looking for. Situated on a large lot (.37 acre) with a fenced backyard and surrounded by woods, you will have all the privacy and seclusion you need all while still being close to shopping and dining. Upon entering the home you are welcomed in to the large living room, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook, dishwasher, stove, and fridge. With a split floor plan you have the master suite on one side and the other two bedrooms and bathrooms on the other. The master suite features two walk in closets, dual sinks, and a large shower with seat. Both the master bedroom and breakfast nook have sliders leading to the covered screened lanai that overlooks the great backyard. Other features include ceiling fans. wood flooring and tile throughout, and blinds. Do not miss out on this great home.