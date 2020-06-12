/
3 bedroom apartments
302 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL
McGregor
1231 Hopedale Drive
1231 Hopedale Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1885 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.
McGregor
9900 Sunset Cove LN
9900 Sunset Cove Lane, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Wonderful 3 Bedroom condo for rental now...Furnished overlooking lake and gulf course in the best area to Live at The landings off McGregor Blvd..First Floor ,end unit..Completely new furnishings..
McGregor
4612 Flagship DR
4612 Flagship Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE JAN 2020 and from APRIL ON.......Gorgeous and luxuriously renovated from top to bottom 2 plus den. With expansive lanai overlooking the golf course and sparkling lakes.
McGregor
9435 Sunset Harbor LN
9435 Sunset Harbor Lane, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. 1st floor spacious corner condo. Offering spacious split bedrooms. Condo has eat-in kitchen and lovely dining area to entertain.
McGregor
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT
10020 Magnolia Pointe, McGregor, FL
Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe.
McGregor
11550 Mcgregor BLVD
11550 Mcgregor Boulevard, McGregor, FL
This home is AMAZING!!! ON THE RIVER!!!!!! On almost 2 acres! It has a large (almost) historic home on it. The floors are REAL WOOD! You will love the granite counter tops.
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Whiskey Creek
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,
Carillon Woods
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.
Hamlet
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4
1462 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1725 sqft
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 Available 06/14/20 The Hamlet *Coming Soon* - **Special Pre-Leasing Application Discount- Call Office for Details!** Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way.
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1936 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.
Argyle
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
Short Term Lease Available from NOW to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.
Whiskey Creek
5227 Selby DR
5227 Selby Drive, Whiskey Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
May 17th 2020 and after. Fully renovated Turnkey/Furnished Short Term and/OR Winter Season Pool home rental in the heart of Fort Myers in lovely Whiskey Creek subdivision. Pay as you play golf executive golf course.
Caloosahatchee
4235 SE 20th PL
4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining.
Caloosahatchee
1126 Lucerne AVE
1126 Lucerne Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Enjoy the many amenities the Yacht Club has to offer. Take a dip and cool off in the large community pool.
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
Caloosahatchee
1229 El Dorado PKY E
1229 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only.Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Welcome to Villa Leah! This stunning, fully remodeled home is perfect for your family getaway.
Caloosahatchee
1232 El Dorado PKY E
1232 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,371
This is a VACATION RENTAL ONLY. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Caloosahatchee
5229 Nautilus DR
5229 Nautilus Drive, Cape Coral, FL
This is a VACATION Rental Only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Caloosahatchee
4029 SE 20th PL
4029 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
RIVERFRONT LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR JAN 6-31, 2020 & Apr 2020.. This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath almost new condo with a view you will not forget. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.
Caloosahatchee
1759 SE 46th ST
1759 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,839
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Location, Location, Location, plus unmatched Florida estate lifestyle.
