8521 Oakshade Cir. #414

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Two bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in south Ft. Myers - Come view this beautiful Mediterranean style home in the community of Oaks at Whiskey Creek. Located in the heart of Ft. Myers, this home is close to all the amenities, shopping, restaurants, FSW and within minutes to the beaches of Ft. Myers and Sanibel. This home has 1266 square feet consisting of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large open living area. Nice screened in lanai. Beautiful community pool. This property wont last long so call us today!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4126449)