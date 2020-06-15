All apartments in McGregor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8521 Oakshade Cir. #414

8521 Oakshade Circle · (970) 644-7404
Location

8521 Oakshade Circle, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Two bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in south Ft. Myers - Come view this beautiful Mediterranean style home in the community of Oaks at Whiskey Creek. Located in the heart of Ft. Myers, this home is close to all the amenities, shopping, restaurants, FSW and within minutes to the beaches of Ft. Myers and Sanibel. This home has 1266 square feet consisting of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large open living area. Nice screened in lanai. Beautiful community pool. This property wont last long so call us today!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4126449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 have any available units?
8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 pet-friendly?
No, 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 offer parking?
No, 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 does not offer parking.
Does 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 have a pool?
Yes, 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 has a pool.
Does 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 have accessible units?
No, 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8521 Oakshade Cir. #414 does not have units with air conditioning.
