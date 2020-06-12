621 Astarias CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd. This unfurnished home features most major appliances (excluding washer/dryer), large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a breakfast nook, separate dinning area, tile, wood, and carpet throughout the home, vaulted ceiling in the living room with a brick fire place and two double doors leading out to the screened in lanai, walk in in shower in the master, and 2 car garage. Close to shopping districts, major road ways, and quick access to the beaches on Fort Myers Sanibel. Owner will consider pet(s), approval needed with a $250.00 non refundable pet deposit. No smoking permitted. Lawn care and trash removal included. In-ground spa on patio is not operable and owner assumes no responsibility for repair. Should tenant wish to use the spa they can fix and maintain at their expense.This annual rental will be available in late July 2020.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process and fee.