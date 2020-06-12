All apartments in McGregor
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

621 Astarias CIR

621 Astarias Circle · (239) 482-8040
Location

621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd. This unfurnished home features most major appliances (excluding washer/dryer), large kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a breakfast nook, separate dinning area, tile, wood, and carpet throughout the home, vaulted ceiling in the living room with a brick fire place and two double doors leading out to the screened in lanai, walk in in shower in the master, and 2 car garage. Close to shopping districts, major road ways, and quick access to the beaches on Fort Myers Sanibel. Owner will consider pet(s), approval needed with a $250.00 non refundable pet deposit. No smoking permitted. Lawn care and trash removal included. In-ground spa on patio is not operable and owner assumes no responsibility for repair. Should tenant wish to use the spa they can fix and maintain at their expense.This annual rental will be available in late July 2020.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process and fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Astarias CIR have any available units?
621 Astarias CIR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 621 Astarias CIR have?
Some of 621 Astarias CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Astarias CIR currently offering any rent specials?
621 Astarias CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Astarias CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Astarias CIR is pet friendly.
Does 621 Astarias CIR offer parking?
Yes, 621 Astarias CIR does offer parking.
Does 621 Astarias CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Astarias CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Astarias CIR have a pool?
No, 621 Astarias CIR does not have a pool.
Does 621 Astarias CIR have accessible units?
No, 621 Astarias CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Astarias CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Astarias CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Astarias CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Astarias CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
