4414 Spanker CT

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool yoga bocce court tennis court

Open 2 plus a den condo with lots of great and amazing updates- updated baths and kitchen. Owner has modified this condo to provide a fabulous entertaining space with wet bar. Large lanai to sit and relax with eastern exposure. Close to the clubhouse steps from tennis courts, community pool and lap pool, golf course and fitness center. While renting you get the enjoyment of using all the amenities- pickle ball, bocce, tennis, fitness, yoga, golf, kayaking and the 192 slip marina, or rent a boat and just enjoy zipping around to the beach or the many area restaurants located on the river. Rental availability starts in April....call office for more details!