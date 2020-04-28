All apartments in McGregor
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

4414 Spanker CT

4414 Spanker Court · (239) 229-5666
Location

4414 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
yoga
Open 2 plus a den condo with lots of great and amazing updates- updated baths and kitchen. Owner has modified this condo to provide a fabulous entertaining space with wet bar. Large lanai to sit and relax with eastern exposure. Close to the clubhouse steps from tennis courts, community pool and lap pool, golf course and fitness center. While renting you get the enjoyment of using all the amenities- pickle ball, bocce, tennis, fitness, yoga, golf, kayaking and the 192 slip marina, or rent a boat and just enjoy zipping around to the beach or the many area restaurants located on the river. Rental availability starts in April....call office for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Spanker CT have any available units?
4414 Spanker CT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4414 Spanker CT have?
Some of 4414 Spanker CT's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Spanker CT currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Spanker CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Spanker CT pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Spanker CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 4414 Spanker CT offer parking?
No, 4414 Spanker CT does not offer parking.
Does 4414 Spanker CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Spanker CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Spanker CT have a pool?
Yes, 4414 Spanker CT has a pool.
Does 4414 Spanker CT have accessible units?
No, 4414 Spanker CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Spanker CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Spanker CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Spanker CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Spanker CT does not have units with air conditioning.
