Opportunity to rent in a fabulous established active community called the Landings. Offering pickle ball, bocce, 13 har-tru tennis courts, 18 executive golf course and 192 slip marina with boat rental capabilities.

This 2/2 condo offers an amazing lake views and is close to the community pool. Property is currently available for season as we just got a cancellation and will NOT last long!