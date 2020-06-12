/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM
299 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2579 3rd ST
2579 Third Street, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Outstanding stilt home with an incredible view. Spacious three bedroom, three bath with flexible floor plan. The view from the Crow's Nest may be the best in Matlacha.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Results within 1 mile of Matlacha
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
Results within 5 miles of Matlacha
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1302 Southwest 15th Place
1302 Southwest 15th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1409 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room. Screened in lanai and pool area. Yard fenced in. UTILITIES INCLUDED: None PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1704 SW 19th PL
1704 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
WOW property will be ready for June 05th! This home greets you with a beautiful paver driveway, 3 car garage, and an amazing curb appeal. Nicely landscaped this home boasts instant appeal.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1128 SW 11th CT
1128 Southwest 11th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1305 SW 18th TER
1305 Southwest 18th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den AND a bonus room for rent in the highly desired area of SW Cape Coral. Over 2000 sq ft plus a large screened in lanai off the rear of the home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2626 SW 4th TER
2626 Southwest 4th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Pool Home, fully furnished. Three bedroom, 2 bath. Lots of room to spread out. Great location in South East Cape Coral.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2537 Verdmont CT
2537 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
Come see this almost brand new home that is located in one of the Premier Communities in ALL of Cape Coral.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent! This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
844 SW 17th ST
844 Southwest 17th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Great home with cathedral ceiling, vinyl flooring and open kitchen featuring refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. This home also has a screened lanai. Make this home YOUR home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
317 El Dorado BLVD N
317 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL
Charming brand new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1718 SW 30th TER
1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1800 NW 12th TER
1800 Northwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Charming NW home ready to be leased. This homes' open kitchen / great room plan with cathedral ceiling lends an airy yet quaint feel. The tiled kitchen is equipped with microwave, dishwasher, range, and refrigerator.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3523 SW 15th PL
3523 Southwest 15th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Brand new construction duplex with 2 car garage on fresh water canal. This unit is all tile throughout the home and has a den in the front of home with pocket doors. The den would make a great office or playroom. .
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL