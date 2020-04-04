All apartments in Matlacha
Find more places like 2781 Geary ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matlacha, FL
/
2781 Geary ST
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:32 AM

2781 Geary ST

2781 Geary Street · (239) 896-5742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Matlacha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL 33993
Matlacha

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
internet access
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den". Matlacha gem! Totally remodeled & updated, new central A/C & heat, indoor washer/dryer, ready for you to enjoy the island life! Tastefully decorated with island colors and decor. 2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 baths. 1 queen, 2 singles & a full size sleeper sofa for extra guests. Waterfront with Gulf access. Enjoy some of the best boating and fishing in SW Florida! Put your toes in the sand and relax on the private man made beach area complete with fire pit. Spacious outdoor living with all new concrete deck & dock areas, outdoor accent lighting & snook light. Additional parking on new concrete drive for boat/trailer or RV. Lavishly landscaped with tropical trees & plants make this an ideal tropical oasis experience. Come make your memories here in paradise! Cable & WIFI included. One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Small dog considered. Positively no smoking inside. Inquire for current availability. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2781 Geary ST have any available units?
2781 Geary ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2781 Geary ST have?
Some of 2781 Geary ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2781 Geary ST currently offering any rent specials?
2781 Geary ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2781 Geary ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2781 Geary ST is pet friendly.
Does 2781 Geary ST offer parking?
Yes, 2781 Geary ST does offer parking.
Does 2781 Geary ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2781 Geary ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2781 Geary ST have a pool?
No, 2781 Geary ST does not have a pool.
Does 2781 Geary ST have accessible units?
No, 2781 Geary ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2781 Geary ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2781 Geary ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2781 Geary ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2781 Geary ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2781 Geary ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Matlacha 2 BedroomsMatlacha Apartments with Balcony
Matlacha Apartments with ParkingMatlacha Dog Friendly Apartments
Matlacha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity