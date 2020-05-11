11467 Island AVE

Amenities

** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour. Savor the newness in this true island style retreat waiting for you to kick start your vacation! Relax on the lower or upper deck, take the kayaks out for a ride, enjoy family time or card playing around the table. The choice is yours to make it just as you wish! All brand new furniture, 1 queen master suite, with on-suite master bath, 2 spacious queen guest bedrooms with full guest bathroom. New gorgeous quartz top kitchen & island with custom cabinetry & stainless steel appliances speaks for itself! Fully equipped to handle those chef inspired dishes! All the comforts of home & more. Central A/C, indoor laundry. Plenty of storage on lower level. In the heart of colorful Matlacha, tucked in from the main road, yet close enough to walk or ride bikes around town to visit the many eclectic shops, art galleries, waterfront eateries & bars. One time departure cleaning fee +11.5% tax additional. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.