Matlacha, FL
11467 Island AVE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:14 PM

11467 Island AVE

11467 Island Avenue · (239) 896-5742
Location

11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL 33993
Matlacha

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour. Savor the newness in this true island style retreat waiting for you to kick start your vacation! Relax on the lower or upper deck, take the kayaks out for a ride, enjoy family time or card playing around the table. The choice is yours to make it just as you wish! All brand new furniture, 1 queen master suite, with on-suite master bath, 2 spacious queen guest bedrooms with full guest bathroom. New gorgeous quartz top kitchen & island with custom cabinetry & stainless steel appliances speaks for itself! Fully equipped to handle those chef inspired dishes! All the comforts of home & more. Central A/C, indoor laundry. Plenty of storage on lower level. In the heart of colorful Matlacha, tucked in from the main road, yet close enough to walk or ride bikes around town to visit the many eclectic shops, art galleries, waterfront eateries & bars. One time departure cleaning fee +11.5% tax additional. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11467 Island AVE have any available units?
11467 Island AVE has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11467 Island AVE have?
Some of 11467 Island AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11467 Island AVE currently offering any rent specials?
11467 Island AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11467 Island AVE pet-friendly?
No, 11467 Island AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matlacha.
Does 11467 Island AVE offer parking?
Yes, 11467 Island AVE does offer parking.
Does 11467 Island AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11467 Island AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11467 Island AVE have a pool?
No, 11467 Island AVE does not have a pool.
Does 11467 Island AVE have accessible units?
No, 11467 Island AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11467 Island AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11467 Island AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11467 Island AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11467 Island AVE has units with air conditioning.
