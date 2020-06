Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

MATLACHA at its BEST- SNOOK In the heart of Matlacha, where Old Florida is alive and well. Steps away from the Fishing est Bridge In the World, this property is truly a hidden treasurer. Guest or Tenant have the ability to come by land or by boat. Completely renovated. These properties are offered by the month. Long and short term. Call today for pricing.AVAILABLE MAY 1 2020. Call for Pricing and availability- rates negotiable for long term:-)