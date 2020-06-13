/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 AM
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mascotte, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1621 Orne Street
1621 Orne St, Mascotte, FL
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1 Bay Ridge Loop
1 Bay Ridge Loop, Mascotte, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr
4025 East Cardinal Pines Drive, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 Cardinal Pines Estates - Available July. 3/2 with screened porch on cul-de-sac. Large living room/dining room combo. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dukes Lake
1 Unit Available
1820 Western Hills Ln.
1820 Western Hills Lane, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
3/2 1600sf - The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1612 sq.ft. of living space and is nestled on .26 acres with a fenced-in back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dukes Lake
1 Unit Available
1635 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE
1635 Ridgemoor Drive, Mascotte, FL
Available now All bedrooms located upstairs 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Mascotte
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Royal Highlands
1 Unit Available
21640 STIRLING PASS
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1779 sqft
NEW ROOF - 2018! EXPANDED, OPEN FLOORPLAN OPAL MODEL WITH ALMOST 1,800 SQ. FT.
Results within 5 miles of Mascotte
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive, Groveland, FL
4 bed/ 2 bath home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839838)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Pointe
1 Unit Available
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crane's Landing
1 Unit Available
1301 Plover Ct
1301 Plover Court, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2003 sqft
Groveland 3/2 - -Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds. -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions. -Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. -3 month min at current job.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Skiing Paradise
1 Unit Available
7840 SWISS FAIRWAYS AVENUE
7840 Swiss Fairways Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedrooms 3 bath pool home located in the private community of Swiss Waterski & Fairways Resort.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
274 Curtis Ave
274 Curtis Avenue, Groveland, FL
~4/2~Curtis Ave~Groveland Lake Dot Landing~Big Corner Lots with lots a room! - Like new spacious floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new light fixtures, Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and new carpet up
1 of 13
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 STEWART LAKE LOOP
117 Stewart Lake Loop, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1532 sqft
Renovated move in ready home. Recent improvements include solid wood kitchen cabinets with soft close features. New bath vanities. Granite throughout. Flooring throughout. Interior & exterior paint. New A/C !!! -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's.
Results within 10 miles of Mascotte
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
112 South Moss Street
112 South Moss Street, Leesburg, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist or Social Serve. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1514 Crest Avenue
1514 Crest Avenue, Leesburg, FL
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
9715 Hasson Ridge Drive
9715 Hasson Ridge Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
878 High Pointe Circle
878 High Pointe Circle, Minneola, FL
Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool house in sought after Oviedo. Large living room and dining rooms with a lovely sitting area as well. The kitchen has a natural gas stainless steel range for those that like that flame to cook.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1245 sqft
***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and features an open and spacious living and dining area, a split bedroom plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances and an abundant driveway offering plenty of parking space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
11409 Patrico Loop
11409 Patrico Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
2020 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FL