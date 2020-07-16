8984 SE Hawksnest Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom Oakmont located in The Retreat of Hobe Sound. The home is located on a beautiful preserve lot so back yard privacy is there for you to enjoy! Home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, private master Suite & bath with split bath floor plan, front office (which can be used as a sitting room, office or formal dining room), large great room and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Volume ceilings and great floor plan. Enjoy wonderful community amenities including a beautiful club house, exercise room, resort style pool and spa, tennis and much more...all included! Landscaping and cable television services included!, Close to Stuart and Jupiter, many beaches, restaurants shopping and more!.