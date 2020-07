Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT HOUSE IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. LARGE LARGE LARGE LOT WITH NO RESTRICTIONS ON MOTORCYCLES, RV'S, OR PICK UP TRUCKS. 2 FULL BATHS AND 3 BEDROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE AND WOOD DECK FOR ENJOYING A HUGE BACK YARD. BEAUTIFUL WQOD FLOORS IN MAIN LIVING AREA AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS! CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED BUT NOT WARRANTED. THIS HOME IS ON WELL AND SEPTIC AND TENANT WILL REIMBURSE THE LANDLORD FOR WATER TREATMENT EVERY MONTH - $40. THE LAWN IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RENT AND MUST BE MAINTAINED BY TENANT TO AVOID ANY COUNTY VIOLATIONS.TENANT WILL PAY FEES ASSOCIATED WITH ANY VIOLATIONS ON LAWN MAINTENANCE AND EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PER COUNTY GUIDELINES.