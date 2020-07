Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Recently Updated with New Kitchen, granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Pass Thru to dining area. Spacious living room opens to patio, all windows are Hurricane Impact! Over sized Stack Washer/Dryer, New Tile Floors, New bathroom vanities, Master features Shower, Guest Bath has tub. Bedrooms are spacious and master has exceptionally large walk in closet. Jensen Beach Club is located directly across A1A to the Beach. Tennis, Pool & Club House within the gated community!