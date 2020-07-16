All apartments in Martin County
40 NE Plantation Road
40 NE Plantation Road

40 Northeast Plantation Road · (888) 534-1116
Location

40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term rental at $1600/month off-season (April - November) or $3750/month high season (December - March). This fourth floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath property is offered completely furnished with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & corian counters in the kitchen, classic saltillo tiles throughout, comfortable furniture with an eclectic flair and gorgeous views from the screened balcony for the ultimate relaxing Florida lifestyle! Enjoy the community pool, grills or take a short stroll to the beach. No pets and no smoking please. Utilities & WiFi included. 11.5% hotel tax if less than 6 months; Feb and March 2021 not available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 NE Plantation Road have any available units?
40 NE Plantation Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 NE Plantation Road have?
Some of 40 NE Plantation Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 NE Plantation Road currently offering any rent specials?
40 NE Plantation Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 NE Plantation Road pet-friendly?
No, 40 NE Plantation Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 40 NE Plantation Road offer parking?
No, 40 NE Plantation Road does not offer parking.
Does 40 NE Plantation Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 NE Plantation Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 NE Plantation Road have a pool?
Yes, 40 NE Plantation Road has a pool.
Does 40 NE Plantation Road have accessible units?
No, 40 NE Plantation Road does not have accessible units.
Does 40 NE Plantation Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 NE Plantation Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 NE Plantation Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 NE Plantation Road does not have units with air conditioning.
