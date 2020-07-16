40 NE Plantation Road

Amenities

Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term rental at $1600/month off-season (April - November) or $3750/month high season (December - March). This fourth floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath property is offered completely furnished with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & corian counters in the kitchen, classic saltillo tiles throughout, comfortable furniture with an eclectic flair and gorgeous views from the screened balcony for the ultimate relaxing Florida lifestyle! Enjoy the community pool, grills or take a short stroll to the beach. No pets and no smoking please. Utilities & WiFi included. 11.5% hotel tax if less than 6 months; Feb and March 2021 not available.