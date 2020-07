Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym tennis court

SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH. AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020 UNTIL DEC 15, 2020 FOR ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL. YCC IS GUARD GATED 24/7. POA MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN RENTAL FEE. MEMBERSHIP AT COUNTRY CLUB IS AVAILABLE. GOLF, SOCIAL, TENNIS AND FITNESS CENTER. EZ TO SHOW.