Amenities

This is a 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths corner furnished unit overlooking the golf course. UNLIMITED GOLF INCLUDED. Screened balcony with roll-down shutter and storage close. The unit is tiled throughout. MYCC is housing for older persons. Included is water/sewer, basic cable, use of all the amenities including WIFI at the main clubhouse, bocce, putting green, pool, library, ping pong/billiard room, shuffleboard, workshop area and exercise room. No pets, No trucks