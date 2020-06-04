1456 NE Ocean Blvd

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER THROUGH JANUARY THIS SEASON!!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 Bath room with bonus loft on Hutchinson Island in Stuart. You can't beat the location on land or by water. This condo is located on the intercostal with private beach access, community pool, clubhouse, car wash, and shuffleboard. The condo is fully furnished with absolutely stunning furniture and is waiting for you to enjoy yourself. Only $100 application fee needed plus $50 credit and background check. 90 day rental required.