Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:28 PM

1456 NE Ocean Blvd

1456 Northeast Ocean Boulevard · (772) 486-7101
Location

1456 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-202 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
car wash area
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER THROUGH JANUARY THIS SEASON!!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 Bath room with bonus loft on Hutchinson Island in Stuart. You can't beat the location on land or by water. This condo is located on the intercostal with private beach access, community pool, clubhouse, car wash, and shuffleboard. The condo is fully furnished with absolutely stunning furniture and is waiting for you to enjoy yourself. Only $100 application fee needed plus $50 credit and background check. 90 day rental required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1456 NE Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1456 NE Ocean Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and shuffle board. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 NE Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1456 NE Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 NE Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1456 NE Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 1456 NE Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 NE Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1456 NE Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1456 NE Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 NE Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 NE Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 NE Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
