Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on. The front porch is shaded and a perfect spot to watch the world go by or meet your neighbors. Tile throughout except for bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the lifestyle with numerous clubs and activities. The community requires an interview with On Top of the World customer service so allow 10 days to 2 weeks after filling application out before lease can start. 250 pet fee and 1st, last and security required. This is a 55+ community so one tenant must be 55. No one under 18 may reside there for more than 30 days.