6315 Lakewood DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:15 PM

6315 Lakewood DRIVE

6315 Lakewood Drive · (352) 694-9692
Location

6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL 34472

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring. Dining area has quaint sitting area with china cabinet. Nice size screened porch for enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining guests. Appliances: Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The community boasts everything you will need to enjoy yourself and relax. Amenities include an 18-hole golf course, community centers, pools, and so much more. All applicants must view the property. All applicants that will reside in the property must submit an application. All homes rented As Is. The HOA requires a minimum 3 months short term lease agre

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE have any available units?
6315 Lakewood DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE have?
Some of 6315 Lakewood DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 Lakewood DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6315 Lakewood DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 Lakewood DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6315 Lakewood DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6315 Lakewood DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6315 Lakewood DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6315 Lakewood DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6315 Lakewood DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 Lakewood DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6315 Lakewood DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6315 Lakewood DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
