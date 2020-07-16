6315 Lakewood DRIVE

Amenities

Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring. Dining area has quaint sitting area with china cabinet. Nice size screened porch for enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining guests. Appliances: Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. The community boasts everything you will need to enjoy yourself and relax. Amenities include an 18-hole golf course, community centers, pools, and so much more. All applicants must view the property. All applicants that will reside in the property must submit an application. All homes rented As Is. The HOA requires a minimum 3 months short term lease agre