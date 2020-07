Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system. Pets are not allowed. Completed application before all showings. No evictions or unpaid Landlord debt to qualify. Call Glenn Cowham, IV at 352-314-1544.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4941509)