All apartments in Marion County
Find more places like
10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion County, FL
/
10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD

10577 Southeast 101st Avenue Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10577 Southeast 101st Avenue Road, Marion County, FL 34420

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1262 living square footage, Concrete block stucco, well and septic. Split plan. Like new interior paint, corner lot. Electric heat and air. Wood floors all throughout, kitchen appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Fenced backyard with shed. Sit on your front deck with a view of the lake. SCHOOLS: Lake Weir Middle and High, Emerald Shores Elementary. NO PETS OR SECTION 8. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. All applicants must view property. We DO NOT rent sight unseen. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application that will reside in property. All homes rented "AS IS"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD have any available units?
10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion County, FL.
What amenities does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD have?
Some of 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD offers parking.
Does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD have a pool?
No, 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLCitrus Springs, FLLady Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLThe Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FLCitrus Hills, FLCrystal River, FLEustis, FLInverness, FLMount Dora, FLLeesburg, FLTavares, FLHomosassa, FLApopka, FLSugarmill Woods, FLDeBary, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central FloridaDaytona State CollegeEdward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach