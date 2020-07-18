10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1262 living square footage, Concrete block stucco, well and septic. Split plan. Like new interior paint, corner lot. Electric heat and air. Wood floors all throughout, kitchen appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Fenced backyard with shed. Sit on your front deck with a view of the lake. SCHOOLS: Lake Weir Middle and High, Emerald Shores Elementary. NO PETS OR SECTION 8. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. All applicants must view property. We DO NOT rent sight unseen. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application that will reside in property. All homes rented "AS IS"