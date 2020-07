Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Enjoy a private island paradise located at MM 50. East Sister Rock Island is a ¼ mile off the Atlantic shore of the city of Marathon.On the private island sits a dream come true getaway home with 5000+ square feet of living area which includes a 2700 square foot veranda, boat dock (fisherman’s dream), helicopter launch pad and many more surprises. Check Availability and BOOK NOW!