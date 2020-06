Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking pool dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a great community to live in with large trees and yards. Spacious units. Close drive to Busch Gardens, shopping, and attractions. Quick access to nearby exit to I-4. One mile from Walmart. Nearby parks, baseball fields, and dog park. We are excited to talk to you about this home as well as any other homes in our communities - Call her now at (813) 324-8374 .



(RLNE1142674)