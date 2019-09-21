Grandview Family Community

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Family locations

pet friendly no vicious breeds

** electric on

kids love our locations

newly renovated homes

idealy located close to stores

come today move in tomorrow

don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!!



(RLNE2909537)