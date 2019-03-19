All apartments in Mango
Find more places like 5223-B Peach Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mango, FL
/
5223-B Peach Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5223-B Peach Avenue

5223 Peach Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mango
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5223 Peach Ave, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Quaint & Quiet 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex - This is an adorable duplex with a large, completely fenced in yard. There is a small, covered from porch with mature landscaping on a quaint and quiet street. The owner is doing some minor upgrades and improvements, including new flooring. The home has a large living and dining room area combined and a large bedroom with a lot of extra closet space. RENT INCLUDES WATER, TRASH & BASIC LAWN CARE. This is a non-smoking and no pet property. Call Ericka to schedule at 813-956-7427.

Landlord is currently not accepting any assistance programs such as Section 8. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS PERMITTED. Must complete application and meet criteria on full background screening.

Please email your inquiries and include both your email and phone number to contact you back. Scheduling is by appointment only. Do not disturb neighboring tenants.

Landlord is currently not accepting any assistance programs such as Section 8. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS PERMITTED. Must complete application and meet criteria on full background screening.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4579794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223-B Peach Avenue have any available units?
5223-B Peach Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
Is 5223-B Peach Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5223-B Peach Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223-B Peach Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5223-B Peach Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 5223-B Peach Avenue offer parking?
No, 5223-B Peach Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5223-B Peach Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223-B Peach Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223-B Peach Avenue have a pool?
No, 5223-B Peach Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5223-B Peach Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5223-B Peach Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5223-B Peach Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5223-B Peach Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5223-B Peach Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5223-B Peach Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mango 1 BedroomsMango 2 Bedrooms
Mango Apartments with BalconiesMango Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Mango Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa