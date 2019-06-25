All apartments in Mango
Find more places like 4702 Limerick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mango, FL
/
4702 Limerick Dr
Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:20 PM

4702 Limerick Dr

4702 Limerick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mango
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4702 Limerick Drive, Mango, FL 33610
Lakewood Crest

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming corner lot home located in quaint community Lakewood Crest. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 home is easy living. Entrance leads into the living room and dining area features an open layout. Dining area has a convenient pass through to kitchen. Kitchen is bright with white appliances and had glass sliders leading to an open lanai and fenced in back yard. Low maintenance with ceramic tile in main area and new carpeting in bedrooms.
Master bedroom is spacious with walk in closet. 2 remaining bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. This home is great for entertaining and relaxing in your back yard with privacy fence. 2 car garage. This home could not be more conveniently located! With just minutes to I75, I4, Hwy 60 and the mall as well as convenient to downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tamp international Airport and beaches. It is perfectly located for just about anyone's need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 Limerick Dr have any available units?
4702 Limerick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
Is 4702 Limerick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4702 Limerick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 Limerick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4702 Limerick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 4702 Limerick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4702 Limerick Dr offers parking.
Does 4702 Limerick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 Limerick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 Limerick Dr have a pool?
No, 4702 Limerick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4702 Limerick Dr have accessible units?
No, 4702 Limerick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 Limerick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 Limerick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4702 Limerick Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4702 Limerick Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mango 1 BedroomsMango 2 Bedrooms
Mango Apartments with BalconyMango Apartments with Parking
Mango Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa