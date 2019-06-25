4702 Limerick Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming corner lot home located in quaint community Lakewood Crest. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 home is easy living. Entrance leads into the living room and dining area features an open layout. Dining area has a convenient pass through to kitchen. Kitchen is bright with white appliances and had glass sliders leading to an open lanai and fenced in back yard. Low maintenance with ceramic tile in main area and new carpeting in bedrooms.

Master bedroom is spacious with walk in closet. 2 remaining bedrooms are spacious with good size closets. This home is great for entertaining and relaxing in your back yard with privacy fence. 2 car garage. This home could not be more conveniently located! With just minutes to I75, I4, Hwy 60 and the mall as well as convenient to downtown Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tamp international Airport and beaches. It is perfectly located for just about anyone's need.