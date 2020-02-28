All apartments in Mango
Mango, FL
4581 Limerick Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:48 PM

4581 Limerick Drive

4581 Limerick Drive · No Longer Available
Mango
2 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments with Balconies
1 Bedroom Apartments
Location

4581 Limerick Drive, Mango, FL 33610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY AT PALMETTO COVE TOWNHOUSE - RECENTLY ALL RENOVATED - fresh paint, brand new high-quality waterproof vinyl flooring downstairs and stunning laminate on both the stairs and upstairs. no carpet, new tiles in all bathrooms, MOVE-IN ready 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, single car garage townhome located in the quite Community, just minutes from I-4 and I-75, is waiting for you! Renovated in 2019!!! Spacious kitchen with updated smoky blue cabinets, brand new back-splash, spacious pantry and stainless-steel appliances. Hurry!! It won't last long!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4581 Limerick Drive have any available units?
4581 Limerick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 4581 Limerick Drive have?
Some of 4581 Limerick Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4581 Limerick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4581 Limerick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4581 Limerick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4581 Limerick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 4581 Limerick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4581 Limerick Drive offers parking.
Does 4581 Limerick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4581 Limerick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4581 Limerick Drive have a pool?
No, 4581 Limerick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4581 Limerick Drive have accessible units?
No, 4581 Limerick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4581 Limerick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4581 Limerick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4581 Limerick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4581 Limerick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
