Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Well maintained centrally located (Seffner/Tampa Area), Water front Townhome in Williams Crossing. This beautifully updated townhome has 2 bed 2.5 baths a den/office ,loft Plus a screened porch overlooking the pond. . EXCELLENT LOCATION, ONLY MINUTES TO YBOR CITY OR DOWNTOWN TAMPA. RENT COVERS ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, LAWN CARE, WATER & SEWER & TRASH REMOVAL. 2 PARKING SPACES PER RESIDENT (ONE SPACE is RESERVED ONLY TO THE ADDRESS!) GATED COMMUNITY WITH A POOL