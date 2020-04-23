All apartments in Mango
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3440 High Hampton

3440 High Hampton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3440 High Hampton Circle, Mango, FL 33610

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gated Pool Community, 2+ Bedrooms - Call Darlene for your Private Showing (813) 263-3801... LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION this townhome is located at I-75 and MLK with a quick drive to downtown Tampa. Lovely gated community with pool. Enter to an extremely large kitchen with kitchenette, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances Great room home design with beautiful wood laminate flooring also on the first floor is a lovely den area and office drop station. Screened in covered lanai area with brick pavers. Brand new carpet on stairs and bedroom. This is a double master bedroom home with full baths in each room. Also, upstairs a 10x9 loft area that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom. FORMER AWARD WINNING MODEL - Lexington, Spacious Kitchen, Maple cabinets, Corian countertops, name brand appliances, plenty of storage, built-in desk, eat-in Kitchen, Office/Den plus Loft/Bonus room, TV niches in Family room & Master bedroom, tile in all wet areas, Front pavers along with pavers on the screened-in Lanai, end unit next to Pool, Two Master Suites with ample closet space, decorator paint & window treatments,
To Apply go to SuburbanTampaRentals.com and click under Vacancies and find the address. Read what is needed before applying. Each adult 18 and older MUST apply separately. Once approved there is a one-time setup fee to Keller Williams Realty of $75.00

(RLNE5694118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 High Hampton have any available units?
3440 High Hampton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 3440 High Hampton have?
Some of 3440 High Hampton's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 High Hampton currently offering any rent specials?
3440 High Hampton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 High Hampton pet-friendly?
No, 3440 High Hampton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 3440 High Hampton offer parking?
No, 3440 High Hampton does not offer parking.
Does 3440 High Hampton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 High Hampton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 High Hampton have a pool?
Yes, 3440 High Hampton has a pool.
Does 3440 High Hampton have accessible units?
No, 3440 High Hampton does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 High Hampton have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 High Hampton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3440 High Hampton have units with air conditioning?
No, 3440 High Hampton does not have units with air conditioning.

