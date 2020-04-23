3440 High Hampton

Amenities

Gated Pool Community, 2+ Bedrooms - Call Darlene for your Private Showing (813) 263-3801... LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION this townhome is located at I-75 and MLK with a quick drive to downtown Tampa. Lovely gated community with pool. Enter to an extremely large kitchen with kitchenette, solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances Great room home design with beautiful wood laminate flooring also on the first floor is a lovely den area and office drop station. Screened in covered lanai area with brick pavers. Brand new carpet on stairs and bedroom. This is a double master bedroom home with full baths in each room. Also, upstairs a 10x9 loft area that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom. FORMER AWARD WINNING MODEL - Lexington, Spacious Kitchen, Maple cabinets, Corian countertops, name brand appliances, plenty of storage, built-in desk, eat-in Kitchen, Office/Den plus Loft/Bonus room, TV niches in Family room & Master bedroom, tile in all wet areas, Front pavers along with pavers on the screened-in Lanai, end unit next to Pool, Two Master Suites with ample closet space, decorator paint & window treatments,

To Apply go to SuburbanTampaRentals.com and click under Vacancies and find the address. Read what is needed before applying. Each adult 18 and older MUST apply separately. Once approved there is a one-time setup fee to Keller Williams Realty of $75.00



