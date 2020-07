Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fantastic 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath Townhome with Lake View in Seffner community TOWNHOMES OF LAKEVIEW VILLAGE.

COMMUNITY OFFERS A COMMUNITY POOL. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry & All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Washer & Dryer included.

LAKE VIEW, water included in rent!

Available for Immediate Occupancy. Great location with close proximity to I-75 and I-4 with easy access to downtown Tampa, or Brandon.