11026 BLACK SWAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2 story townhome in Lakeview Village! 2BR/1.5BA spacious open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a screened lanai with gorgeous Lake and conservation views! This Seffner home is conveniently located less than five miles from Brandon, minutes to Downtown Tampa and easy access to Interstate 4 and Interstate 75. Nearby shopping, entertaining and dining are within minutes at Channel Side and the Brandon Mall. Water, sewer, lawn care, washer and dryer all included in rent!